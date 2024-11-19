Zenith Bank Holds 4th Edition Of Annual Tech Fair In Lagos

Share

The fourth edition of the Zenith Bank Tech Fair, tagged “Future Forward 4.0: Embedded Finance, Cybersecurity & Growth Imperatives – The Impact of AI”, is set to hold on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

The fair will showcase leading technological innovations that cut across Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Compliance, Financial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Communication Technologies, among others.

The event will also feature a Start-up Pitch Competition – Zecathon – to identify innovative startups, panel discussions, masterclasses and exhibitions.

Among the rich lineup of activities, the event will feature opening remarks by Jim Ovia, CFR, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank and a welcome address by Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc.

There will also be a good – will message to be delivered by the Vice President of Ni – geria, His Excellency, Sen. Kashim Shettima and the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu.

The keynote address, “Banking Transformation in a Digital World”, will be deliv – ered by Robin Speculand, a renowned Strategy & Digital Implementation Specialist.

Other prominent IT practitioners, who represent top global brands, will make pre – sentations. These include; Danillo McGarry, Global Expert in Digital Transformation & AI; Jania Okwechime, Partner, Africa, AI & Data, Deloitte and Rupert Nicolay, Director, Microsoft Worldwide Financial Services, amongst others.

