Zenith Bank Grand Slam Tennis: Smashers Battle For Final Tickets At Ikoyi Club

Eight players will today at the Ikoyi Club 1938 battle for final tickets at the ongoing 2023 Zenith Bank Grand Slam Tennis tournament as the semifinal stage take place in both Men’s A and B singles and also the Ladies Singles.

Bello Osagie, D. Famakinwa, A. Okonkwo, B. Osoba all secured their places in the semifinal stage of the competition after defeating M. Igbinedion, Y. Lashore, E. Awure and U. Okonkwo in the quarterfinals played on Tuesday respectively and will all be targeting a place in the Men’s Singles B final expected to take place on Saturday, May 21.

Also on Thursday, it will be another opportunity for E. Okika, who defeated D. Majekodunmi 6/3, 6/2 to fight for a place in the final.

In the Super Veterans Singles, H. Etomi is already through to the final after a 6/0, 6/1 victory over K. Akindele and will be waiting for the winner of the second semifinal.

There will also be the Ladles Singles semifinals and the remaining Super Veterans semifinal game while the Team Events semifinals for both ladies and men will take place on Friday as the players look forward to a mouthwatering grand finale. It is going to be an evening to behold on Saturday will all the finals starting from 5pm at the Ikoyi Club 1938.