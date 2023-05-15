Zenith Bank Grand Slam Tennis in crucial stage at Ikoyi Club

The 2023 Zenith Bank Grand Slam Tennis tournament, which started last Thursday at Ikoyi Club 1938 is now entering crucial stages. Smashers competing in various categories of the annual competition are expected to battle for places to earn berth in the final stages of the tournament.

There are singles A and B event for men, women singles, veterans for 60 – 69 years, Super Veterans for 70s and above and the team events. In some of the results recorded so far in the women singles, Chizoba Onuoha defeated A. Smith in a straight sets of 6/0, 6/3 just as J. Ojo defeated O. Igwe 6/3, 7/5 while M. Edwards defeated E. Oshiga 6/2, 6/2.

In the Men’s Veterans Singles, C. Igwe earned a walk over against P. Ebhohimen, K. Ogunkoya defeated S. Ezeagu 6/0, 6/2 while O. Olowe also walked over E. Odeigah. For the Men’s Singles A, E. Nwaokolo fought hard to beat A. Ramnani 3/6, 6/3, 10/7 while E. Uwague also defeated A. Mustafa 6/4, 6/4. In Men’s Singles B, I. Belo Osagie defeated D. Agiddi 4/6, 1/0 (Scratch), M. Igbinedion defeated S. Berlanga, 7/5, 2/3 (Scratch) just as Y. Lashore also defeated V. Udeagbala 4/6, 6/3, 10 – 7 while D. Famakinwa defeated F. Ketiku 6/0, 6/2.

Captain of Ikoyi Club tennis section, Onuoha, said at the weekend that she was happy with the level of competition so far in the annual tournament.