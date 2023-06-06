Zenith Bank GMD, Onyeagwu, named Africa’s Best Bank CEO

The Group Managing Director/Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has been named the ‘Best Banking CEO of the Year in Africa’ in the International Banker 2023 Banking Awards. In the awards published in the Spring 2023 Issue of the International Banker Magazine, Onyeagwu was honoured alongside other individuals and banks from the Middle East and Africa. The Zenith Bank chief com- mended the International Banker for considering him a fitting recipient of the ‘Best Banking CEO of the Year in Africa’ award. He said: “This award reflects the bank’s position as a leading financial institution in Nigeria and the African continent. It also attests to our commitment to principles of sustainability and high ethical standards, which have be- come integral to our overall strategy as an institution.” He dedicated the award to the bank’s Chairman Jim Ovia for his guidance and mentorship; the management team and staff, for being the shoulder upon which his achievements and success as CEO rests; and the customers for making Zenith Bank their bank of choice. Onyeagwu’s outstanding career has led to him receiving mul- tiple awards, including Bank CEO of the Year (2019) by Champion Newspaper, Bank CEO of the Year (2020, 2021 & 2022) by BusinessDay Newspaper, CEO of the Year (2020 and 2021) – SERAS Awards, and CEO of the Year (2022) – Leader- ship Newspaper. The 2023 Banking Awards focused on various criteria, including the provision of much-needed capital for economic growth, cut- ting-edge innovation to enhance security and efficiency, and intelli- gent investing to maximize profits and shareholder value.