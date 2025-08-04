Zenith Bank Ghana Shines At Digital Innovation Awards

Zenith Bank Ghana clinched institutional and personnel leadership awards at the 14th Digital Innovation Awards 2025, held in the West African country, according to a statement.

The statement said that Bank was named “Digital Bank of the Year” while its Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Henry Onwuzurigbo, was adjudged “Banking Innovation CEO of the Year.”

The awards follow the Bank’s recognition as “Technology-Driven Bank of the Year” at the same ceremony in 2024, “underscoring its consistent leadership position in digital transformation and innovation.”

Specifically, the statement said: “The awards highlight Zenith Bank’s ongoing investment in digital transformation, an effort that has firmly positioned the Bank as a market leader in technological innovation.

The dual recognition validates Zenith Bank’s comprehensive approach to digital banking which combines strong leadership with institutional capability.

“Key to the Bank’s recognition at the 2025 14th Digital Innovation Award were two standout innovations that have enhanced real-time analytics, comprehensive risk oversight, and regulatory compliance and revolutionized payroll and institutional payments for corporates, NGOs, and public agencies.

“The awards also recognise Zenith Bank Ghana’s comprehensive digital banking ecosystem, which includes a robust suite of products and services designed to meet diverse customer needs.

Amongst these are the Bank’s ZMobile Application, 24/7 Corporate and Individual Internet Banking platform, POS terminals, Visa, Mastercard, Gh-link card offerings, Zenith Merchant Pay, Bank’s *966# USSD code and more.”

It further said: “The Bank’s MD/CEO, Mr. Onwuzurigbo’s whose leadership won him the “Banking Innovation CEO of the Year” has been instrumental in driving the Bank’s digital agenda while maintaining strong financial performance.

Under his stewardship, Zenith Bank Ghana last year secured the “Bank of the Year Ghana, 2024” award (previously won by the Bank in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018) at the Banker Magazine Awards in London, demonstrating consistent excellence across multiple performance metrics.”

The MD/CEO dedicated the awards to customers and staff of the Bank saying: “This remarkable achievement is evidence of the trust and loyalty our customers repose in us and our team’s commitment to innovation and the pursuit of excellence.