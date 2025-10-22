Zenith Bank Ghana Marks 20th Anniversary

As part of activities marking its 20th anniversary, Zenith Bank Ghana recently organized a Health Walk, which brought together staff, customers, partners, shareholders, and members of the business community from across the West African country.

The event, held at the bank’s headquarters in Accra, with the theme “20 Years of Impact, A Lifetime of Shared Growth,” celebrated two decades of innovation, resilience, and customer-focused excellence that have shaped the bank’s leadership in Ghana’s financial sector.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Henry Onwuzurigbo, expressed deep pride and gratitude for the bank’s journey from humble beginnings into one of Ghana’s most respected financial institutions.

“Twenty years ago, we began a journey fuelled by vision, driven by innovation, and anchored in service excellence,” Mr Onwuzurigbo said. “Today, we have walked to honour the strides we have made — strides that have transformed the banking landscape in Ghana and elevated the Zenith brand to one of strength, innovation and trust.”

Mr Onwuzurigbo highlighted the bank’s remarkable growth trajectory over the past two decades, noting that Zenith Bank Ghana has evolved from assets of less than GHS65 million at inception to over GHS22.5 billion as of the second quarter of 2025.

The bank’s shareholders’ funds have also grown impressively to GHS2.6 billion while maintaining a robust capital adequacy ratio above regulatory requirements. “These achievements are not just figures on a balance sheet,” he emphasized.

“They are the result of our dedication and your unwavering belief in the vision of Zenith Bank Ghana.” Mr. Onwuzurigbo extended heartfelt appreciation to the bank’s board, management, staff, customers, regulators, partners, and the media for their collective role in building Zenith Bank’s legacy.