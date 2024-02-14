Zenith Bank Ghana, African Guarantee Fund partner to empower SMEs

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited and African Guarantee Fund (AGF), have announced a strategic risk-sharing partnership to provide increased access to funding for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana, with a particular focus on green business and women-owned/led businesses.

According to a press release, recognizing that most MSMEs struggle to secure loans due to insufficient collateral or lack of credit history despite their invaluable contribution to the economy, the collaboration unlocks a suite of financial products and services specifically designed to address the unique needs of these businesses, fostering their growth and success. Specifically, the statement said: “AGF will provide partial guarantees on loans issued by Zenith Bank Ghana, thus reducing the Bank’s risk and making it easier for MSMEs to qualify for funding, opening doors they might have found previously closed.” Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Ghana, Henry Onwuzurigbo, speaking at the signing ceremony, said the bank was acutely aware of the importance of small and medium size businesses as well as the challenges they face in accessing finance. He added that the partnership was consistent with the vank’s belief that banking is exhibited in its purest form when it has a direct impact on businesses and consequently, the real economy. “MSMEs are the lifeblood of the Ghanaian economy, and we are committed to providing them with the financial support they need to thrive. “This partnership with AGF will enable us to reach more businesses, particularly those owned by women and those committed to sustainability, and help them achieve their full potential,” Mr. Onwuzurigbo stated. African Guarantee Fund, in its first agreement with Zenith Bank Ghana, is pioneering a landmark partnership aimed at bolstering SME lending activities in the country.

This collaboration marks a significant stride in fostering economic growth and empowerment within Ghana’s vibrant SME landscape. Mr. Bendjin Kpeglo, AGF West Africa Managing Director, said: “This partnership is a significant stride in our mission to drive sustainable economic development through our guarantee facilities to increase Zenith Bank’s financing of MSMEs in Ghana.” The partnership leverages African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative, to offer a tailored guarantee facility for women-owned and women-led businesses dubbed “AFAWA Guarantee for Growth.” This specialised guarantee will greatly support Zenith Bank’s Z-Woman loan product, which is their value proposition to close the financial gap faced by WSMEs.