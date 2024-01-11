Zenith Bank Faults Reports on GMD’s Arrest

Zenith Bank Plc yesterday faulted some media reports that its Group Managing Director (GMD), Ebenezer Onyeagwu, was recently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Some news outlets had on Tuesday reported that the MDs of Zenith Bank, Providus Bank, Unity Bank, and Jaiz Bank were arrested by the EFCC in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged fraud at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

In a public statement signed by its Company Secretary/General Counsel, Michael Otu, the bank dismissed the reports as false, stressing that its GMD “was not arrested or detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency and is currently fulfilling his duties at the bank.”

The statement read: “We have become aware of inaccurate reports circulating on social media and certain news outlets alleging that Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, was arrested and held by the EFCC on January 9, 2024, in connection with the alleged fraud at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely false. The Group Managing Director was not arrested or detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency and is currently fulfilling his duties at the bank.