Zenith Bank Expands Global Footprints, Opens Paris Branch

Share

Zenith Bank Plc has expanded its global footprints with the opening of Zenith Bank (UK), Paris Branch.

The official commissioning, which took place on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 21 Rue de la paix, Paris, France, was performed by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The opening of Zenith Bank, Paris, a Third-Country Branch (TCB) of Zenith Bank (UK) Limited, a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc, represents a key milestone in the bank’s global growth strategy and underscores its commitment to serving clients in the European region.

In her welcome address, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, thanked the Founder & Chairman, Dr. Jim ovia, CFR, for his inspiration and vision in setting up an award-winning and record-breaking brand.

She also highlighted the rationale for the bank’s strategic move to Paris, saying: “The opening of this Paris branch is part of the broad strategy of the Bank to extend its footprints across the major global financial centres and our efforts at following our customers’ businesses.

Paris branch opening underpins the need to serve our customers and bolster trade and finance relationship between our customers in France and other countries.

“Zenith Bank’s expansion into France is a very strategic move as Nigeria accounts for 20% of France’s trade with Sub-saharan Africa according to the Franco-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Having successfully dominated large parts of Anglophone Africa, we will leverage Zenith Bank Paris operations to lead the Francophone market starting from Ivory Coast and Cameroun where we will be establishing subsidiaries very soon.

This will facilitate business and trade flows between the African region and France, which is a major business partner to several African countries.”

Share

Please follow and like us: