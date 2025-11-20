Zenith Bank Dismisses Acquisition Rumour, Says East Africa Expansion Ongoing

Zenith Bank Plc has distanced itself from reports suggesting it is in advanced stages of acquiring Paramount Bank in Kenya as part of a broader expansion into the East African market.

In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Michael Osilama Otu, the tierone lender said its attention had been drawn to publications and online commentary claiming that definitive decisions had been taken and that a transaction was already underway.

“The information currently circulating in the public domain was not released or authorized by the Bank,” Zenith Bank stated. However, the bank acknowledged it was actively evaluating regional expansion opportunities in line with its long-term strategic growth plan, including potential moves within the East Africa region.

It added that regulatory engagements have commenced to support this objective, which may involve the acquisition of a financial institution in the region.

Zenith Bank stressed that any transaction requiring shareholder notification or regulatory disclosure would be announced in accordance with the NGX Rulebook, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations and other statutory requirements.

The lender urged investors, shareholders and the general public to rely solely on its official communication channels for verified information, reiterating its commitment to providing accurate, reliable and timely updates to the market.