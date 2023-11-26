Zenith Bank/Delta State Principals’ Cup: Umuaja, Illah Grammar School, Others Through To Final Four

Four teams are through to the 2023 Zenith Bank sponsored Delta State Principals’ Cup across various centres in the state. At the Agbor Stadium, with the game poised at 3-1 in favour of Umuaja Secondary School, Umuaja, their opponent, Community Quality Secondary School, Ogume, decided to walked out of the game allowing Umuaja to qualify for the semifinal.

In another quarterfinal game played at the Kwale Stadium, Illah Grammar School, Illah, came out on top on penalties after the regulation time ended 1-1 in regulation time. The Illah side defeated Government Model secondary School, Asaba, 7-6 on penalties to be through to the semifinal.

At the Ughelli Stadium, it was a straight victory for ICE, Sapele as they defeated Essi College, Warri, 1-0, to make the final four. It was a straight disqualification for Ewu Grammar School, Ewu, after it was discovered that they used mercenaries in their game against Government College, Ughelli.

Although Ewu was losing 1-0, but the organisers had to take the crucial decision to throw them out for the integrity of the competition.