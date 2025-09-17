Zenith Bank, Delta Principals’ Cup Set For Exciting Kick-Off In Asaba

Over 1,000 secondary schools in Delta State have keyed into the bold vision of upgraded quality of match officiating, discipline and professionalism that have been introduced to the 8th edition of the Zenith Bank Delta Principals’ Cup Competition.

The Consultant and Chief Responsibility Office (CRO) of Hideaplus Nigeria Limited, Mr Tony Pemu, supported by the Zenith Bank representatives, led by Dr Ifeanyi Atama and the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in the state, Mrs Rose Ezewu, on yesterday in Asaba said since inception in 2017, the competition has produced champions and evolved into one of the most anticipated grassroots sports initiatives in the Nigeria.

He said the competitors include over 1,000 accredited public schools and hundreds of private schools, which will lock horns with a kick-off slated for September 18, 2025, between Zappa Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, and Omu Secondary School, Ibusa, on the Football pitch of St Patrick’s College, Asaba.

Mrs Ezewu noted that Zenith Bank has driven the competition with unwavering spirit, discipline and determination, to emerge as the most celebrated secondary school sports platform. Pemu also said: “The competition has fueled grassroots sports development, fostered inter-school networks, and aspired both academic excellence and personal progress among participating students.