New Telegraph

October 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Zenith Bank/ Delta…

Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals’ Cup: Semifinals Take Centre Stage In Ozoro, Ughelli

The semifinals of the 2025 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup football competition takes place at two centres today. On September 18, the annual competition kicked off in Asaba and now the final four teams have emerged out of over 1,000 secondary schools that started the competition from the preliminary stage.

Warri South LG represented by Ogbe Ijoh Grammar School are through to the last four and they will face Justice, Peace and Success Secondary School representing Aniocha South LG area of Delta Sate. The match is slated for Notre Dame College, Ozoro.

The second semifinals will see Otokutu Grammar School representing Ughelli South take on Urhobo College, Effurun, representing Uvwie LG in a match slated for Government College, Ughelli.

These four semifinalists took part in the preliminaries to represent their respective Local Governments and also went ahead to emerge tops at the zonal qualifiers decided at various centres before the quarterfinals that took place only on Tuesday in four different centres across the state.

CEO of Hideaplus, the organisers of the annual youth developmental football competition, Tony Pemu, told our correspondent that the 2025 event has been very exciting.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Bosso To Assist Eguavoen In New Eagles Set-Up After World Cup Miss
Read Next

UEFA Targets Streaming Giants For Next TV Deals