Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup: Organisers Pick Sept 18 Kick-Off, Release Timeline

The quest to unseat Ogbomro Grammar School, Ogbomro, Uvwie, as the winners of the Zenith Bank/ Delta Principal Cup has started after the organisers of the tournament released a timeline for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

It would be recalled that Ogbomro Grammar School, Ogbomro, Uvwie, defeated Umutu Secondary School 2-0 in the final of the seventh edition of the revamped Principal Cup played on November 7, 2024, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

According to the 2025 Timeline, the registration for schools will take place between Monday, September 8, and Friday, September 12, at various secondary schools within Delta State.

There will be a press briefing on Tuesday, September 16, at the Ministry Conference room before the official kick-off of the tournament at St. Patrick’s College, Asaba, on Thursday, September 18, with the state Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, expected to take the official kick-off of the eighth edition of the championships.

The organisers also announced that the preliminary stage of the tournament will take place across all the Local Government Areas of the state from Monday, September 22 and will end on Thursday, September 25, with screening taking place each day before the kickoff of games by 2 pm every day.