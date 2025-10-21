Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: Organisers Confirm Nov 6 Final Date

The organisers of the Zenith Bank/ Delta State Principal’s Cup have announced November 6 as the new date for the third place and final match.

The initial date of October 16 was changed after a protest was initiated against one of the finalists, Otokutu Grammar School, Ughelli South, after it was alleged that the team fielded an ineligible player in their semifinal victory against Urhobo College, Uvwie.

After investigation, Otokutu was sanctioned and will now play the third place game against Justice Peace & Success Academy, Aniocha South while the final will be between Ogbeijoh Grammar School Warri South West and Urhobo College, Uvwie on November 6 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

According to the organisers, the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, alongside some members of his cabinet are going to be physically present for the final.