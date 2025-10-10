Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: Ogbe-Ijoh G/S, Otokutu G/S Qualify For Final

For the third year running, a new winner is set to emerge at the 2025 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup after two new schools, Ogbe-ijoh Grammar School, Warri South West and Otokutu Grammar School, Ughelli South, secured their places in the final of this year’s tournament.

The annual competition kicked off in Asaba, the Delta State capital on September 18, 2025, and now the finalists have emerged. In one of the semifinal games yesterday, played at Notre Dame College, Ozoro, the game between Ogbe-Ijoh Grammar School, Warri South West and Justice Peace & Success Academy, Aniocha South ended 2-2 with the game going into penalties.

The pulsating penalty kicks saw Ogbe-Ijoh emerge as the winner as the spot kicks ended 5-4 in their favour. The second semifinal at the Government College, Ughelli, between Urhobo College, Uvwie and Otokutu Grammar School, Ughelli South, was a straightforward result as Otokutu thrashed their opponents 3-0.

The final will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on Thursday, October 16, with the day starting with the third-place game between Justice Peace & Success Academy and Urhobo College, Uvwie, before the main event of the day.