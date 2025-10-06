Zenith Bank /Delta Principals’ Cup Hits Q’Final

The 2025 Delta Principals’ Cup football competition, sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc, has entered a crucial stage with the announcement of the quarterfinalists following the zonal playoffs that took place last week in various locations across the state.

Over 1,000 secondary schools registered for the annual youth developmental initiative, which is in its 8th edition.

The kick-off took place on September 18 in Asaba and it is now in the final stages with only eight teams still on the cards gunning for the ultimate winners’ trophy.

The teams took part in the preliminaries at the Local Government level, with only one school winning the sole LG ticket to feature in the zonals.

In the pairing released by the organisers, Hideaplus Limited, Efeizomor Second ary School, Owa, representing Ika North East, will clash with Justice, Peace and Success Sec. School, winners of the Aniocha South LG, at the St. Patrick College, Asaba.

Isoko South LG Champions, St Micheal College, Oleh, has a date with Ogbe Ijoh Grammar school, winners of the Warri South West LG, just as Champions of Ndokwa West LG, Utagba Ogbe Grammar school, will tango with Urhobo College, Effurun, the Uvwie LG champions.

The last quarterfinal fixture is a straight fight between Ughelli North champions, Pearlview International School, and Otokutu Grammar School of Ughelli South.

All the matches are billed to take place tomorrow. The CEO of Hideaplus Limited, Tony Pemu, told newsmen at the weekend that all was set for the final stages of the competition.