Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: Happy Urhobo College Plans Big For Final Against Ogbeijoh

Urhobo College, Uvwie, benefitted from a boardroom decision to earn a berth to the final of the Delta State Principals’ Cup and the team is working hard to grab the opportunity with both hands.

The final of the tournament sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc in collaboration with Delta State Government is scheduled to take place on Thursday November 6 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba. Originally, Urhobo College lost 3-0 to Otokutu Grammar School in the semifinal played at the Government College, Ughelli but after a strong protest by the Ovwie LG Champions against Otokutu over the use of ineligible players, Urhobo College got the nod to play in the final.

The team led by Coach Fred Oteri is now fully set for the finals slated for Thursday. Our reporter learnt that the team has been in camp at the Kenwood Hotels and Suits, Effurun, courtesy of an old boy of Urhobo College and philanthropist, Chief Idama Amurun, sponsor of the Sheriff Oborevwori U-17 Unity Cup , the team has been playing series of friendly games to put them in top shape , the team has also been getting full support from the old student association. Urhobo College will be up against Warri South West LG Champions, Ogbeijoh G/S, Ogbeijoh in the final.

Meanwhile, Delta FA Chairman, Chief Ken Nwanmocha, has commended organisers of the Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals Cup, Hideaplus Limited, on the recent decision to disqualify a school for fielding an ineligible player. The FA boss said it was a step in the right direction and it will serve as deterrent to other schools in future.