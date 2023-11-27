Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: Four schools battle for two final tickets today

The 2023 edition of the Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup football competition is now in final stages as the semifinal matches take centre stage today. Delta Principals’ Cup is a grassroots developmental event organized for all secondary schools in the stage and sponsored by Zenith Bank.

The four qualifiers emerged in the quarterfinal encounters decided on Friday. They are Illah Grammar School, Illah; Umuaja Secondary School, Umuaja; the Institute of Continued Education, ICE; Sapele; and Government College, Ughelli. And in the fixtures, Agbor Stadium will host the semis between Illah and Umuaja, just as Oleh Stadium is the venue where ICE will clash with Government College.

To get to this stage, ICE defeated Essi College in the last eight stage, Umuaja defeated Community Quality Secondary School 3-1, and Ilah scaled through 7-6 on penalties against Model Secondary School Asaba’s full-time score of 1-1. Government College Ughelli edged out Ewu Government School on technical grounds. The semi-finalists were leading 1-0 when the match was stopped because Ewu filled out with ‘mercenaries.’