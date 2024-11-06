Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: All Set For Final As Sponsors Applaud Participants

Share

All is now set for the final of the 2024 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup with expectation of a new champion as the two Schools taking part in the final have never gotten this far since the reintroduction of the secondary school football competition.

The competition which is in its 7th edition is being sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc in partnership with the Delta State Government.

In the final taking place on Thursday, November 7, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Umutu Secondary School, Umutu, will take on Ogbomro Grammar School, Ogbomro, Uvwie,for the coveted trophy.

To get to the final, Umutu Secondary School fought hard for their place in the final, securing a 1-0 win against Utagbegbe Government School, Kwale, leaving their opponent with only the third place trophy to fight for.

However, it was different story at Oleh Township Stadium, Oldham, with Ogbomro Grammar School, Ogbomro, Uvwie, whitewashing Okene m/s/s, Okuokoko , Okpe, 3-0 for a place in the final and a date against Umutu Secondary School.

Prior to the final, Utagbe gbe Government School will play against Okene m/s/s, Okuokoko, Okpe for the losers trophy at the same venue on the day.

Meanwhile, the sponsors of the competition, Zenith Bank Plc, has praised all the teams that participated in this year’s championship while urging the finalists to give it their best shot in the final.

