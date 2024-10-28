Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: 8 Schools In Crunch Q/Final Battle

Share

The 2024 Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals’ Cup will on Monday (today) enter a crucial stage as eight schools fight it out in the quarter-final stage of the annual competition organised for secondary schools in Delta State after making it through their various zones.

Igumbor-Otiku Secondary School, Agbor from Ika South Local Government made it from Zone A and will be up against UtagbaOgbe Grammar School, Kwale from Ndokwa West who emerged the winner from Zone G with the game taking place at the Ogwashi-Uku Stadium.

At the Agbor Stadium, it will be a battle between the winners of Zone B, Zappa Basic Secondary School, Asaba, from Oshimili South and Zone C champions, Umutu Mixed Secondary School, Umutu, Ukwuani, for a place in the final four.

Taking place at the Kwale Stadium will be the quarterfinal game between Ogbomro Secondary School, Ogbomro, from Uvwie Zone H and Destiny Secondary School, Ughelli, who emerged from Zone D, Ughelli North.

The final quarterfinal game will be taking place at the Oleh Stadium, and it will be between Okene Secondary School, Okuokoko and Okotie-Eboh Grammar School, Sapele, both emerging from Zone F (Okpe) and Zone E (Sapele) respectively.

