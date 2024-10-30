Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals’ Cup: 4 Schools Fight For Final Today

Share

The battle for the ultimate prize of this year’s Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals’ Cup will continue on Wednesday, October 30 with four schools taking to the field in the semifinal stage of the competition.

The competition in its 7th edition is a partnership between Zenith Bank Plc and the Delta State Government. At the Ogwashi-Uku Stadium, it will be a game between Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Kwale (Ndokwa West) and Umutu Mixed Secondary School, Umutu (Ukwuani LGA) while at the Kwale Stadium, it will be a fight between Okene Secondary School, Okuokoko (Okpe LGA) and Ogbromro Secondary School, Ogbromro (Uvwie LGA).

In the quarterfinal games concluded on Monday Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School defeated Ugumbor-Otiku Secondary School, Agbor, 2-1 to set up a semifinal date with Umutu Mixed Secondary School, Umutu, who thrashed Zappa Basic Secondary School, Asaba, 5-1 in their own quarterfinal game.

It was a tight game at the Oleh Stadium between Okene Secondary School, Okuokoko and Okotie-Eboh Grammar School, Sapele, with Okene edging the game 1-0 and will be up against Ogbomro Secondary School, Ogbomro, Uvwie who beat Destiny Secondary School, Ughelli, 2-0.

The two semifinals will take place on Wednesday with the third place and final coming up in November at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

