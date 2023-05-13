New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
Zenith Bank Delta Headmasters’ Cup: Preliminaries Gather Momentum From LGs

The preliminary final matches of the second edition of the Zenith Bank sponsored Delta Headmasters Cup Competition in the 25 Local Government areas (LGAs) of the state are fast gathering momentum. In Ndokwa East Local Government Area, the preliminary final was between Isselegu Primary School and Ozoma-Ukwu Primary School and it ended 4-2 in favour of Ozoma-Ukwu Primary School to represent the Local Government in the zonal competition.

Similarly, the final preliminary match between Royal Foundation, Ozoro and Odion Primary School, Emevor, both in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, ended with Odion Primary School triumphing over Royal Foundation.

In Ughelli North Local Government Area, Iwreko Primary School humbled Destiny Primary School with three solid goals, while in Isoko South, Okpolo Primary School, Enweh, walloped Emo -Ode Primary School, Irri, with six goals.

The preliminary final, which held in Burutu Local Government Area , saw Ekpebiwe Primary School, Ogulagha, defeating Egobiri Primary School , Egodor 4- 3. Speaking with some of the Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs), including Mr. Adeda Ekuevugbe of Isoko South, his counterpart in charge of Burutu , Mr. Omosom- wofa Samson, they described the competition as a veritable platform to discover them young and commanded the Zenith Bank PLC for its partnership with the state government, especially for its sponsorship of the competition.

They expressed optimism that the representatives of the respective Local Government areas in the state would do well in the competition and urged the schools prepare well for the final competition.

