Zenith Bank B’ball League: MFM target hat-tricks of titles

After winning the last two editions of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League, the Mountain of Fire Ministries (MFM) women basketball team are already strategising on how to make it a hat-trick of titles with the tournament expected to start later this month.

After winning their first title in 2023, the Church Girls defended their title in 2024 despite a difficult First Phase and will be hoping to make it three in a row.

According to the coach of the team, Ochuko Owolabi, the dunkers are already getting set for the season and will hope to get another title to make it three in a row.

She however said MFM had already lost some of their star players in the same way they did after winning the first title in 2023, but she, alongside her technical crew, are already working hard in building a new team that will be unbeatable this season.

“We are preparing for the new season and hopefully we are going to start as scheduled,” she said.

“After winning the last two titles, we are supposed to be under pressure, but I can tell you, we are just going to take the tournament as they come.

“We are getting set for the league and also getting almost a new set of players to prosecute the league the same way we did last year after some of our players left for other teams within and outside the country.”

The First Phase of the league is expected to start on July 21 across the two conferences; the Atlantic and Savanah.