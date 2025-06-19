Zenith, Access Banks Pledge Swift Exit From Regulatory Forbearance By June 30

Share

In a calculated bid to calm frayed nerves on the Nigerian Exchange, Zenith Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc have declared their readiness to exit the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) regulatory forbearance regime by June 30, 2025—just weeks after the apex bank issued a sweeping directive suspending dividends, bonuses, and offshore investments for non-compliant lenders.

The CBN’s June 13 circular, aimed at restoring prudential discipline in Nigeria’s financial system, triggered sharp selloffs across banking stocks, with investor sentiment plunging over fears of prolonged earnings disruptions.

However, statements from Zenith and Access suggest the pain may be short-lived—at least for these tier-1 giants. Zenith Bank, in a regulatory filing to the NGX on June 17, sought to distinguish itself from peers caught in the forbearance dragnet.

It clarified that its exposure is narrowly concentrated, linked to a single obligor whose credit facilities breached the regulatory Single Obligor Limit (SOL).

The bank affirmed that full rectification and provisioning are on track to be completed before month-end. “Upon completion, the bank will no longer be under any forbearance arrangements in this regard,” the statement assured.

Zenith further noted that it has already surpassed the CBN’s ₦500 billion minimum capital requirement for international banks and maintains a robust risk-weighted capital base.

Meanwhile, Access Holdings struck a similarly defi – ant tone. In its own statement issued Wednesday, the bank – ing group declared that its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, had not only met but exceeded the new capital threshold since December 2024, making it the first to do so.

Access also confirmed it is in full compliance with SOL regulations as of June 18 and remains on course to exit the forbearance window this month.

“Access Bank is prepared not only to meet regulatory expectations but to thrive under them,” the lender stated, adding that dividend payments would continue uninterrupted—a clear divergence from the outlook for many of its peers.

Share