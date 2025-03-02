Zelenskyy Sets To Meet King Charles III After White House Meltdown

Share

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will on Sunday, March 2 meet with King Charles III as part of his visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Zelenskyy will meet with UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer at 17:15 GMT on Saturday, March 1 and then King Charles III and a group of European allies on Sunday.

It was gathered that The meeting comes at the request of the UK government.

Zelenskky’s visit was disclosed by his spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov.

This was after Zelenskyy met with the United States(US), President, Donald Trump on Friday in Washington DC.

During the meeting, both presidents engaged in a heated argument.

Zelenskyy was meant to sign a mineral deal with US that might have led to the end of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

During the meeting, Zelenskky accused Russia of not respecting diplomacy and the ceasefire agreement which led to continued death.

Aggrieved by the remarks of his Ukrainian counterpart, Trump said Zelenskky was trying to evoke world war three.

