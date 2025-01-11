Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference during the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday lauded the American government for introducing a new round of sanctions targeting over 400 entities connected to Russia’s energy sector.
Zelenskyy who spoke on his verified X handle described the sanctions as a significant step in disrupting Russia’s financial and logistical networks that support its ongoing war effort.
According to the Ukrainian President, the measures aim to impact key areas of Russia’s energy industry, including producers, insurance companies, service providers, logistics facilities, and a fleet of 184 shadow tankers.
He also stressed the importance of ensuring energy resources are used to promote global stability rather than as instruments of conflict.
“I am grateful to @POTUS, his administration, and the entire American people for today’s announcement of a new sanctions package targeting over 400 entities linked to Russia’s energy sector. The bipartisan support of the United States truly matters, and we feel it deeply.
“These measures deliver a significant blow to the financial foundation of Russia’s war machine by disrupting its entire supply chain: key Russian producers, insurance companies, service providers in the oil and gas industry, 184 shadow fleet tankers, logistics facilities, and third-country companies.
“Energy resources should never be used as weapons, as Russia does. Countries that respect international law can and should ensure stable and reliable energy supplies for the entire world.
“We are deeply grateful for America’s leadership in holding Russia accountable. I am confident these steps will significantly reduce Russia’s petrodollar income and, with it, its ability to continue its aggression.” Zelenskyy stated