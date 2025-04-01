Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for stricter punishment against Russia over more than 183,000 alleged war crimes documented by Ukraine since Moscow’s 2022 invasion.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need for justice to prevent further atrocities while speaking at a European summit in Bucha, Northwest of Kyiv, on Monday, March 31.

The town of Bucha gained global attention after Russian troops were accused of executions, rapes, and torture while occupying it.

Although Russia has yet to respond to Zelenskyy’s latest remarks, Moscow has consistently denied committing war crimes.

The Kremlin has previously accused the West of ignoring crimes committed by Ukraine, an allegation Kyiv strongly rejects.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s tally of war crimes does not yet include occupied territories, meaning the actual number may be even higher.

“We need effective international law to guarantee the protection of our people and all of Europe from such threats,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president stressed that justice must be served and called for stronger sanctions and pressure on Russia to prevent further expansion of the conflict.

“Pressure on Russia and sanctions against it are necessary to ensure that the war and abuse do not expand further,” he added.

The anniversary of Russia’s withdrawal from Bucha serves as a reminder of the ongoing war and Ukraine’s push for accountability on the international stage.

