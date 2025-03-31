Zelenskyy Declares Family Assets, Income For 2024

Share

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has publicly disclosed his family’s assets, income, expenses, and financial obligations for the year 2024 as part of the country’s ongoing anti-corruption efforts.

New Telegraph gathered that the financial declaration of income and assets was released by the Presidential Office on Sunday, March 30.

According to the financial statement, Zelenskyy’s family earned a total of Hr 15,286,193 ($368,556) in 2024. This included Hr 8,585,532 ($207,000) generated from the sale of government bonds.

The income, which also comprises Zelenskyy’s salary, bank interest, and payments from private real estate leases, was slightly higher than the $316,700 declared in 2023.

READ ALSO:

The Presidential Office attributed the increase to the full resumption of rental payments.

“There were no other significant changes in the assets, real estate, or vehicles of the President’s family last year,” the statement noted.

Ukraine introduced mandatory electronic asset declarations for public officials in 2014 to enhance transparency and accountability.

However, the process was temporarily suspended in 2022 following Russia’s invasion. It was reinstated in October 2023 after President Zelenskyy signed a law to resume public asset declarations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

