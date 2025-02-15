Share

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called for the creation of a European armed forces, saying the current military capabilities are insufficient.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky said Europe cannot rule out the possibility that “America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it.”

“I truly believe that the time has come,” Zelensky told the conference in Germany. “The armed forces of Europe must be created.”

Zelensky’s comments follow a recent call between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which they reportedly discussed initiating negotiations to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia’s invasion for almost three years. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides.

