Zelenskyy Begs Trump Amid Aid Halt To Ukraine

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed plans to make things right with Donald Trump and to work under the United States (US) president’s strong leadership to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine.

In his first public comments after President Trump halted US military aid to Ukraine, Zelensky said his public bust-up with Trump last week was regrettable and pledged to sign a key minerals deal with Washington.

He also called for a truce in the sea and sky as a first step to ending the three-year war.

“My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is time to make things right,” he stated

Trump’s stunning decision Monday to halt aid to Ukraine deepened fears in Kyiv and many European capitals that America was pivoting away from its allies and towards Russia.

Moscow hailed Trump’s decision, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling it a solution which could really push the Kyiv regime to a peace process.

