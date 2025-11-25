Zelensky Warns Against Giving Away Territory As Latest Ukraine Talks End

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed “important steps” made during peace talks with the US in Geneva – but warned the “main problem” remained Vladimir Putin’s demand for legal recognition of Russian-occupied territories in eastern Ukraine.

After US and Ukrainian officials convened in Switzerland on Sunday to discuss ending the war with Russia, officials from both sides reported “progress” and an intention to continue working.

However, no details have emerged on how to bridge the considerable divide between Moscow and Kyiv over territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine.

It is now thought that Zelensky and US President Donald Trump will meet to discuss the more contentious points, although no timeline has been given. The question of territorial integrity in particular is a key point of divergence between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky has repeatedly said Moscow should not be rewarded for its aggression with land it seized by force, and that doing so would create a dangerous precedent, reports the BBC.

Following the end of the talks in Geneva Trump suggested on social media that “something good just may be happening”, but with the caveat: “Don’t believe it until you see it.”

Russian representatives did not take part in the meeting in Switzerland and the Kremlin said it hadn’t received any information on the outcome of the discussions. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted Moscow was aware that “adjustments” were made to the plan that had initially been welcomed by Putin.