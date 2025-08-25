Zelensky Vows To Continue Fighting As Ukraine Marks Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would continue to fight for its freedom “while its calls for peace are not heard,” in a defiant address to the nation on its independence day.

“We need a just peace, a peace where our future will be decided only by us,” he said, adding that Ukraine was “not a victim, it is a fighter”. He continued: “Ukraine has not yet won, but it has certainly not lost.”

Zelensky’s remarks came after Moscow said Ukraine had attacked Russian power and energy facilities overnight, blaming drone attacks for a fire at a nuclear power plant in its western Kursk region.

The Ukraine government’s Centre for Countering Disinformation said it had been reported that the shooting down of a drone allegedly caused the fire, reports the BBC.

The centre blamed Russia for “spreading manipulations” and said Russia accusing Ukraine of “allegedly carrying out targeted strikes” on the power plant “are typical methods” of Russian propaganda.

There were no injuries and the fire was quickly extinguished, the plant’s press service said on messaging app Telegram. It said the attack had damaged a transformer, but radiation levels were within the normal range.