Zelensky Urges Trump To Visit Ukraine Before Deal With Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Donald Trump to visit his country before any deal is struck with Russia to end the war.

“Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead,” Zelensky said in an interview for CBS’s 60 Minutes programme.

The interview was recorded before a Russian missile hit the city of Sumy on Sunday, killing 35 people and injuring 117 others. Without providing evidence, Russia said it fired two Iskander missiles at a meeting of Ukrainian soldiers, killing 60 of them.

Trump said he had been told it was a mistake, without specifying who told him. At the scene in Sumy, the conference centre Russia claimed was used for the meeting is smashed, and a crater marks the spot where a missile hit. The roof is no more.

