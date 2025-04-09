Zelensky: Ukraine Troops In Russia’s Belgorod Region

Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly acknowledged for the first time that his troops are active in Russia’s Belgorod region.

“We continue to carry out active operations in the border areas on enemy territory, and that is absolutely just – war must return to where it came from,” he said on Monday.

His comments also referred to Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukraine still holds a small area after a major offensive last year. Moscow has since retaken most of the territory, reports the BBC.

Zelensky said “the main objective” was to protect Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv border regions, and to “ease the pressure” on other parts of the vast front line, particularly in the eastern Donetsk region.

