Zelensky: Ukraine, Russia Set For Fresh Peace Talks

Russia and Ukraine will hold a new round of peace talks in Istanbul today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“Today, I discussed with [Ukrainian Security Council chief] Rustem Umerov the preparations for a prisoner exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side,” Zelensky said in his daily address on Monday.

“Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.”

Zelensky proposed fresh talks at the weekend, days after US President Donald Trump threatened Russia with “severe” sanctions if there was no ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv within 50 days, reports the BBC.

Washington has also pledged new weapons for the Ukrainian military, after Russia intensified attacks.

A child was killed overnight into Tuesday, when a Russian glide bomb hit an apartment block in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, local officials said. Six areas of the capital Kyiv had earlier come under a combined drone and missile attack.