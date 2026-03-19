Zelensky: Ukraine Faces Missile Shortage Due To M’East War

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will face a deficit of missiles it is using to fight Russia due to the war in the Middle East.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, the Ukrainian president said Russia’s Vladimir Putin wanted a “long war” between the US, Israel and Iran because it would weaken Kyiv, with US resources being directed elsewhere.

Zelensky also claimed that US President Donald Trump was not on “any side” in the war between Russia and Ukraine and did not want to “irritate” Putin. He urged Trump and Sir Keir Starmer to meet and find common ground, after the US president’s repeated criticism of the UK prime minister.

Now in its third week, the conflict in the Middle East has spread across the Gulf with Iran lashing out at neighbouring states in retaliation to the US and Israel’s strikes. Zelensky said he had a “very bad feeling” about the impact of the conflict on the war in Ukraine, saying negotiations towards peace are being “constantly postponed. There is one reason – war in Iran”.