Zelensky: Trump And I Discussed Ukraine Security Guarantees

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders yesterday held Ukraine talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Zelensky said they have had “very good talks” today about “sensitive matters including security guarantees”.

On his part Trump said the US will provide security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any peace deal, and he claimed Russia will accept them.

Trump added that a ceasefire is not needed to negotiate ending the conflict, but President Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged for a ceasefire, reports the BBC. Trump was expected to have called Russian President Vladimir Putin later yesterday.