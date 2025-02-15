Zelensky To Meet JD Vance As Trump-Putin Talks Looms

Share

Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky will on Friday meet with the United States (US) Vice President, JD Vance in Germany with a warning against trusting Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky made this known as concerns mount in Kyiv and among its European allies that the Ukraine war will be settled over their heads.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Munich Security Conference starts days after US President, Donald Trump and Putin held watershed talks that have shaken Ukraine and America’s NATO allies, almost three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

JD Vance, ahead of his speech in Munich on Friday, sought to dampen European fears and said Trump will not be going with blinders.

The US Vice President also said it was too early to say how much of Ukraine’s territory would remain in Russian hands or what security guarantees the US and other Western allies could offer Kyiv.

“There are any number of formulations, of configurations, but we do care about Ukraine having sovereign independence,” he said

Recall that Trump said he had agreed with Putin to soon start Ukraine peace talks and exchange friendly visits.

The new US administration also signalled Ukraine would have to give up territory to Russia and that NATO membership for Kyiv was impractical.

However Zelensky on Thursday, February 13 warned world leaders “against trusting Putin’s claims of readiness to end the war” and said he wanted the United States to agree a “plan to stop Putin” before any negotiations.

