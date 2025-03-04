Zelensky Stresses Gratitude To Us, Praises European ‘Unity’ After Weekend Of Talks

Share

Ukraine’s President Zelensky has stressed his gratitude to the US, and praised European “unity”, after an intense three days of diplomacy.

On Friday, Zelensky had a heated exchange with Donald Trump and JD Vance in front of the media in the Oval Office. After leaving the US early, he went to London for scheduled talks with European leaders.

On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a four-step plan to guarantee peace in Ukraine – and said Europe must do the “heavy lifting”.

After leaving the UK, Zelensky stressed the need for “security guarantees” for Ukraine in any peace deal, reports the BBC. He earlier said he was still ready to agree to a minerals deal with the US – which Trump expected him to sign on Friday

