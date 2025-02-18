Share

Amid the ongoing ceasefire move, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said the United States (US) is trying to please Russia in peace talks, warning of Europe’s military weakness.

New Telegraph recalls that US President, Donald Trump announced he had a direct conversation with Russian President, Vladimir Putin on a process to quickly end the war in Ukraine.

The US Defence Chief, Pete Hegseth appeared to rule out Ukraine for joining NATO or retaking the territory lost since 2014.

However, Zelensky rejected the idea of ceding Ukrainian territory that Russia had seized

Zelensky said Ukraine had grown more resilient over the past three years and that Putin wouldn’t be able to occupy them the way he wanted to.

READ ALSO

Even so, he warned that there would definitely not be a Ukrainian victory without US support.

“The US is now saying things that are very favourable to Putin… because they want to please him.

“They want to meet quickly and have a quick win. But what they want — ‘just a ceasefire’ — is not a win.

“we will not sign just anything in order to be applauded, the fate of our state for generations to come was at stake.

Share

Please follow and like us: