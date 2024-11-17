War Will End Sooner With Trump As President – Zelensky

“It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House.

“This is their approach, their promise to their citizens,”

“Ukraine must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means” He stated.

Recall that during the US election campaign, the former president turned president-elect repeatedly pledged to end the war “in a day” – but has yet to divulge how he intends to do so.