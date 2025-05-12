New Telegraph

May 12, 2025
Zelensky Says Russia Considering End To War A ‘Positive Sign

Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said his country is ready to meet Russia for ceasefire talks, adding that it is “a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war”.

Zelensky caveats that Ukraine expects Russia to “confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow”. Earlier, Vladimir Putin called for “direct talks” with Ukraine on May 15, hours after European leaders met in Kyiv to demand a 30-day ceasefire, reports the BBC.

On Saturday, leaders from the UK, Germany, France, Poland and Ukraine warned Russia would face “new and massive” sanctions if Moscow did not agree to a truce Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military has reported numerous Russian drone attacks the day after Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day threeday ceasefire ended. Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 drones, the Ukrainian air force says.

This is slightly fewer than the average number immediately before the start of the ceasefire, but means Russia has resumed attacking Ukraine with Shahed strike drones.

