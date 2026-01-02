Zelensky Says Peace Deal Is 90% Ready In New Year Address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said a peace agreement to end the war with Russia is “90% ready”, in a New Year address that largely focused on resistance to Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Zelensky said the remaining 10% of the agreement to end nearly four years of conflict would “determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe”.

In his own New Year speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his troops that “we believe in you and our victory”. Earlier on Wednesday, Moscow also released what it said was evidence of Ukraine using drones to target Putin’s private home on Lake Valdai in north-west Russia, allegations Kyiv has strenuously denied, reports the BBC.

In his 20-minute address to the nation, Zelensky said that Ukraine did not want peace “at any cost”, adding that “we want the end of the war – not the end of Ukraine”.