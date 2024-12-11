Zelensky Salutes Trump’s ‘Strong Resolve’ To End War In Ukraine

Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday he was grateful for Donald Trump’s “strong resolve” to end the war in Ukraine, after meeting the US president-elect in Paris last week.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted three-way talks with Zelensky and Trump at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, as fears grow in Kyiv about the level of support Ukraine will receive under the incoming US administration.

“The most important thing is to work together on how to end this war — that is our top priority. During the meeting in Paris, this was exactly what we focused on,” Zelensky said in a post early yesterday on social media platform X.

“I reiterate my gratitude to President Macron for organizing it, as well as my deep gratitude to President Trump for his strong resolve to bring this war to a fair end,” the Ukrainian leader added.

Trump has long claimed he will settle the nearly three-year conflict in “24 hours” once in power, raising alarm in Ukraine that it will be forced to make huge territorial concessions in exchange for peace, reports France 24.

