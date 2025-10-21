Zelensky Ready To Join Trump-Putin Talks After ‘Frank’ White House Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would be ready to join Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at a proposed summit in Hungary if he were invited.

The US and Russian presidents announced after their phone call last Thursday that they planned to hold talks on the war in Ukraine in Budapest, possibly in the coming weeks.

Yesterday, Zelensky told reporters: “If it is an invitation in a format where we meet as three or, as it’s called, shuttle diplomacy… then in one format or another, we will agree”.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest his White House meeting with Trump on Friday descended into a “shouting match” – with the US side urging Ukraine to accept Russia’s terms to end the war, reports the BBC.

Zelensky was guarded during his first press briefing since the talks, but still his comments made clear that there were large areas of disagreement between the two sides. He described the meeting as frank, and said he had told Trump that his main aim was a just peace, not a quick peace.