Zelensky Reacts To Putin’s Readiness For Peace Talk

Barely 12 hours after the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin announced his readiness for peace talks with the United States (US) President, Donald Trump on the ongoing war. Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has said the country leaders must be involved for successful negotiations.

President Zelensky who spoke on Saturday after Putin declared his willingness for a ceasefire negotiation noted that the talks to end the war should be held between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia, as well as the European Union (EU).

He reiterated a common talking point among Ukrainian officials, saying any negotiations that excluded Kyiv would not ultimately guarantee any lasting peace.

He said, “I can’t say today what kind of negotiations will take place, what will be the structure of the negotiation process because we don’t have a common plan yet.

“It is impossible to exclude Ukraine from any negotiation platform, or this negotiation platform will not have real results, but will have political results. And such results will have nothing to do with security and the end of the war.”

Trump, who was inaugurated on Monday, January 20 has called the conflict ridiculous and threatened Russia with tougher economic sanctions if it does not agree to stop its offensive.

However, Putin did not say when talks could take place and was waiting for signals from Washington, despite Trump announcing on Thursday, January 23 he was willing to meet Putin immediately.

