Zelensky Calls For Ukrainian NATO Membership, Offers To Resign

Share

On Sunday, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was ready to quit as Ukrainan President if Kyiv would be admitted to the NATO military alliance.

Zelensky made this vowed while speaking at the eve of the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

New Telegraph reports that Zelensky, who faced fierce criticism from the new United States (US) administration, said he wanted to meet Donald Trump before the US President meets his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

According to Zelensky, he has been calling for Ukraine to be given NATO membership as part of any deal to end the war, but the Washington-led alliance has been reluctant to make a pledge.

READ ALSO

“If there is peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, I am ready. … I can exchange it for NATO.” Zelensky told a Kyiv news conference.

It would be recalled that Zelensky and Trump have been engaged in a war of words since US and Russian officials met last week in Saudi Arabia for their first high-level talks in three years.

The move undermined the West’s policy of isolating the Kremlin and infuriated Ukrainian and European leaders, excluded from the meeting.

In a series of verbal attacks over the last week, Trump has branded Zelensky a dictator, and falsely claimed Ukraine started the war.

He also claimed, contrary to independent opinion polls, that Zelensky was unpopular at home.

However, Zelensky said he was not offended by Trump’s comments and was ready to test his popularity in elections once martial law ends in Ukraine.

Share

Please follow and like us: