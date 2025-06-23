New Telegraph

June 23, 2025
Zelensky Lands In UK To Meet King Charles, PM Starmer

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference during the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in London on Monday, June 23 and will meet with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer among other officials.

The Ukrainian leader, who is seeking to shore up support for his country after more than three years of Russia’s invasion, is also expected at a NATO summit in The Hague later this week.

According to Zelensky’s spokesman, the main purpose of the trip was to “deepen defence cooperation.”

“The president of Ukraine will meet with King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the speakers of both houses of Parliament, Lindsay Hoyle and Lord John McFall.

“The president will talk with Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training in the United Kingdom and representatives of think tanks.

The United Kingdom has been one of Ukraine’s more staunch supporters since Russia invaded in early 2022, levelling rounds of sanctions against Moscow and supplying multiple packages of military aid.

