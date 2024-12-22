Zelensky Hails Usyk’s Victory Over Tyson Fury

Share

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has celebrated Oleksandr Usyk’s emphatic victory over Tyson Fury in their heavyweight world championship rematch on Saturday night, December 21.

Ukrainian President described it as a testament to Ukraine’s unwavering resilience and determination amid its ongoing war with Russia.

In a heartfelt message shared on Telegram on Sunday, Zelensky declared: “Victory! So important and so necessary for all of us now.”

Ukraine remains embroiled in a war nearly three years after Russia’s invasion, but Usyk’s victory has become a beacon of hope for the embattled nation.

Retaining his championship belts, Usyk extended his unbeaten record to 23-0 with 14 knockouts, cementing his legacy as the first undisputed heavyweight world champion of the four-belt era.

Zelensky hailed Usyk as a symbol of Ukrainian strength.

“Having retained the championship belts, Oleksandr proves: we are Ukrainians, and we will not give up what’s ours. No matter how difficult it is — we will win.”

Drawing parallels between Usyk’s success in the ring and Ukraine’s struggle on the battlefield, Zelensky added:

“Be it the ring, battlefield, or diplomatic arena — we fight, and we will not give up what’s ours.

“Congrats on the victory, Cossack! Congrats on the victory Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine.”

Usyk’s triumph, coming seven months after his first win over Britain’s Tyson Fury, has further solidified his place in boxing history.

The victory also resonated deeply with Ukrainians, serving as a powerful reminder of their resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

